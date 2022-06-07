HSBC Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Danone in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.50 ($62.90).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €55.90 ($60.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €54.22 and a 200 day moving average of €54.39. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.