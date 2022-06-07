HSBC Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €87.00 ($93.55) price target by stock analysts at HSBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. HSBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($92.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($68.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($74.19) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.00 ($79.57).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €63.22 ($67.98) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €67.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

