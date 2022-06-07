Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Humacyte Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale. Humacyte Inc., formerly known as Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of Humacyte stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 1,282,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,409. The company has a quick ratio of 19.45, a current ratio of 19.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,594,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William John Scheessele purchased 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $49,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,678. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $116,698.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

