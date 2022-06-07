Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires A$721,948.21 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 371,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$721,948.21 ($519,387.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 49.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.07.

Humm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Buy Now Pay Later, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. The company offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions for enterprise, SME, education and retail businesses.

