Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Hurco Companies stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.17. 18,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,226. The company has a market cap of $173.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.48. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.89 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 3.87%.
About Hurco Companies (Get Rating)
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
