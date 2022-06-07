Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Hurco Companies stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.17. 18,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,226. The company has a market cap of $173.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.48. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.89 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

