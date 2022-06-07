Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.90) to €12.75 ($13.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Iberdrola from €12.10 ($13.01) to €12.60 ($13.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

IBDRY traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.04. 748,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,598. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.84.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

