Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

Ichor stock opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $853.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. Ichor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ICHR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ichor by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ichor by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Ichor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

