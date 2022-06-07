ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

ICL has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 694,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,648. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About ICL Group (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

