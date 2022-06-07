IDT (NYSE:IDT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDT opened at $25.43 on Friday. IDT has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. The company has a market capitalization of $657.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.23.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of IDT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IDT by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IDT by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IDT by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at $864,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IDT by 918.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

