II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.00 million-$880.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $835.84 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.08.

IIVI opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,479 shares of company stock valued at $757,857 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 75,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

