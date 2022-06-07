IMARA (IMRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

IMARA (NASDAQ: IMRA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – IMARA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/26/2022 – IMARA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/19/2022 – IMARA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/18/2022 – IMARA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Imara Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of haemoglobin. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMR-687, which are in clinical stage. Imara Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of IMRA opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.60. IMARA Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other IMARA news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $469,824.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,611,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 552,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

