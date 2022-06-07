IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Buys 30,800 Shares

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,800 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,112.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,931,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,417.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMARA alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 2,630 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,050.80.

On Monday, May 16th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 15,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $17,550.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Braden Michael Leonard bought 552,000 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00.

Shares of IMARA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,970. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75. IMARA Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.60.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMARA Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.