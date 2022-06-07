Immunovant (IMVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 8th. Analysts expect Immunovant to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Immunovant stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. 456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $11.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Immunovant to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 6,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $37,647.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $175,668 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 104.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 41.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

