IMV’s (IMV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

IMV (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.31.

Shares of IMV traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.10. 53,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,467. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.60.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

