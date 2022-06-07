Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler Purchases 19,727 Shares

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 19,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,333.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
About Indaptus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.
