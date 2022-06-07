Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler Purchases 19,727 Shares

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 19,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,333.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Indaptus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment House LLC increased its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,914,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,464 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

