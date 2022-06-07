Indigo Books & Music Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indigo Books & Music in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$220.69 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE IDG opened at C$3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$97.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72. Indigo Books & Music has a 12-month low of C$3.14 and a 12-month high of C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.74.

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nóta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

