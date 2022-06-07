Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.70. Indivior has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

