Insider Buying: Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Purchases 210 Shares of Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 210 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($186.84).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jayne Cottam purchased 700 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £497 ($622.81).

On Thursday, May 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 228 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £150.48 ($188.57).

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 71.50 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 67.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. Assura Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Assura currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

