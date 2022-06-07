Insider Buying: Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Purchases 283,769 Shares of Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Rating) insider Ben Laurance bought 283,769 shares of Axiom Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,026.14 ($12,249.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.97.
About Axiom Properties (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axiom Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.