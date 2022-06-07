Insider Buying: Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI) Insider Purchases 283,769 Shares of Stock

Axiom Properties Limited (ASX:AXI – Get Rating) insider Ben Laurance bought 283,769 shares of Axiom Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,026.14 ($12,249.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Get Axiom Properties alerts:

About Axiom Properties (Get Rating)

Axiom Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property investment, development, and rental activities in Australia. The company's property portfolio comprises mixed-use residential, retail, hotel, and car parking and office developments, as well as a 600-lot residential subdivision development.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axiom Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiom Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.