Insider Buying: BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Chairman Buys 28,089 Shares of Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 28,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $47,751.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,803,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,666,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BARK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.63. 9,009,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,164. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.22.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in BARK during the third quarter worth $130,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BARK by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in BARK during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BARK by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BARK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

