Insider Buying: Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB) Insider Buys 55,000,000 Shares of Stock

Bowen Coking Coal Limited (ASX:BCB – Get Rating) insider Matthew Latimore purchased 55,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,930,000.00 ($12,899,280.58).

Matthew Latimore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Matthew Latimore sold 1,131,783 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$316,899.24 ($227,985.06).

On Monday, March 14th, Matthew Latimore sold 1,042,600 shares of Bowen Coking Coal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$291,928.00 ($210,020.14).

The company has a current ratio of 11.01, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bowen Coking Coal Limited engages in the exploration and development of coal project with primary focus on metallurgical coal. It holds 100% interests in the Isaac River Project that covers an area of 14 square kilometers located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland; the Cooroorah Project located north of Blackwater; the Carborough project; and the Comet Ridge Project located South of the township of Comet, as well as 90% interests the Hillalong Coking Coal Project comprising of 15 sub-blocks covering an area of approximately 48 square kilometers located in the northern Bowen Basin.

