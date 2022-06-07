Insider Buying: Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Acquires 111 Shares of Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) insider Ireena Vittal bought 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,796 ($22.51) per share, with a total value of £1,993.56 ($2,498.20).

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,793 ($22.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,882,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,701.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,666.31. Compass Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1,395.50 ($17.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,841.98 ($23.08).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($24.44) to GBX 2,050 ($25.69) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,340 ($16.79) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,751.50 ($21.95).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

