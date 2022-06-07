Insider Buying: Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) CEO Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,261,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,891,100.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CMPX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,265. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

