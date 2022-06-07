Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Trevor Carvey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £34,700 ($43,483.71).

Conduit stock opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.47) on Tuesday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 325 ($4.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($6.89). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 362.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 396.11. The company has a market capitalization of £586.90 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Conduit alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conduit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 536.25 ($6.72).

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance business in Bermuda and internationally. It underwrites property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.