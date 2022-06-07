Insider Buying: Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) CEO Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ – Get Rating) CEO Timothy Warbington bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,087 shares in the company, valued at $23,080.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 191,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Medical Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Creative Medical Technology in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELZ. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Creative Medical Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Medical Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

