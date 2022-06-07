Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,084,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,253,764. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CXDO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,804. Crexendo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crexendo’s payout ratio is -14.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

