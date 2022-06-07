Insider Buying: Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) CFO Purchases 8,700 Shares of Stock

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $16,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 262,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,485. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $82.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a negative net margin of 71.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CTSO shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cytosorbents has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 181,578 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 391,890 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 48.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,260,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.0% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,215,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 110,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

