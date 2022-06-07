Insider Buying: Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Rating) insider Brian Kruger acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.58 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$143,200.00 ($103,021.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Incitec Pivot

Incitec Pivot Limited manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, Canada, Turkey, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes fertilizers, including di/mono-ammonium phosphate, ammonia, granulated ammonium sulphate, urea, and single super phosphate, as well as imports and sells fertilizers.

