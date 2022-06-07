Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys 34,750 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) insider Kiwi-Newton Construction Ltd. bought 34,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.62 per share, with a total value of C$2,002,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 74,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,307,095.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$51.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.96. Linamar Co. has a 12-month low of C$45.46 and a 12-month high of C$84.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.2428969 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.00%.

LNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Linamar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.