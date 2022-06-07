Insider Buying: Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Director Acquires 14,461 Shares of Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford bought 14,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $132,607.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,148,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,531,506.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Gordon Crawford bought 44,226 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $428,992.20.

OTCMKTS LGF-A traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 824,485 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

