Insider Buying: Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX – Get Rating) insider Brett Smith bought 40,000 shares of Metals X stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,800.00 ($13,525.18).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.12.
Metals X Company Profile (Get Rating)
