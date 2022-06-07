Insider Buying: Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Metals X Limited (ASX:MLX – Get Rating) insider Brett Smith bought 40,000 shares of Metals X stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,800.00 ($13,525.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Metals X Limited engages in the production of tin in Australia. It holds a 50% interest in the Renison tin project located on the west coast of Tasmania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Perth, Australia.

