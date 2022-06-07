Insider Buying: NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) insider Allan Lockhart purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($25,093.98).

NRR traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 88.60 ($1.11). 6,544,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,097. NewRiver REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.60 ($1.27). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 89.01. The stock has a market cap of £273.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRR. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.00) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

