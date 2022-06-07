Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys 14,545 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 14,545 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $45,816.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,415.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
OppFi stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 167,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,087. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
