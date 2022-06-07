Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys 14,545 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 14,545 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $45,816.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 166,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,415.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OppFi stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 167,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,087. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

