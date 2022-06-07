Insider Buying: Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Rating) insider Daniel Foggo bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$22,440.00 ($16,143.88).
The company has a current ratio of 59.26, a quick ratio of 58.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,647.62.
About Plenti Group (Get Rating)
