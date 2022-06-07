Insider Buying: Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Rating) insider Daniel Foggo bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of A$22,440.00 ($16,143.88).

The company has a current ratio of 59.26, a quick ratio of 58.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,647.62.

About Plenti Group

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

