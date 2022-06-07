Insider Buying: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ PDLB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. 5,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,372. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.35). Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 635,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,195 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 769.8% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 416,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 834.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ponce Financial Group (Get Rating)
Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.