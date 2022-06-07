Insider Buying: Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Major Shareholder Buys 10,100 Shares of Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) major shareholder Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,875,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,709.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kennedy Lewis Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 20,000 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 1,500 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $7,890.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 28,800 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,568.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kennedy Lewis Management Lp bought 69,516 shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $287,101.08.

RPID traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.04. 211,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,870. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $169.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19.

Rapid Micro Biosystems ( NASDAQ:RPID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

RPID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.