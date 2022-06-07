Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CFO Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) CFO Roberto Cuca acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 259,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $16.53.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELA. Velan Capital Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TELA Bio by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

