Insider Selling: 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FEAM stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The company had a trading volume of 534,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,668. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

