Insider Selling: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AKTS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 307,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AKTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 75,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 382,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 29,434 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,096,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 89,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

