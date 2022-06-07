Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.00, for a total value of C$199,982.00.

ARX stock traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$21.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.03. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$21.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARX. CIBC raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.73.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

