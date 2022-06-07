Insider Selling: Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Major Shareholder Sells 65,519 Shares of Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $662,397.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,933,681 shares in the company, valued at $171,199,514.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ocean Reserves Lp Old also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of Archrock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $962,854.94.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 728,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,185. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 341.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,386,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,411,000 after acquiring an additional 529,020 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,516,000 after acquiring an additional 272,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Archrock by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,675,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 220,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archrock by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

