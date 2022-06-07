Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24.

On Thursday, May 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $5,743,905.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.

Shares of NET traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. 4,022,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,711. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

