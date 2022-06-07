Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells 203,433 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 203,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $390,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Devang Shah sold 332,241 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $554,842.47.

On Monday, April 18th, Devang Shah sold 7,298 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $14,450.04.

On Thursday, March 17th, Devang Shah sold 6,406 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $12,171.40.

Shares of WISH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,927,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,922,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.37. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18.

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.