Insider Selling: Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $12,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 38,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,833. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $85.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.31. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,325,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,851 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equillium by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of asthma disease; and Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of and lupus nephritis.

