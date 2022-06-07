Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells 9,809 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 9,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $83,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FIGS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,109,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.50. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FIGS by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FIGS by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FIGS by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. FIG Partners lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

