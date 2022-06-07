Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 451,401 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 451,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jo Natauri sold 76,517 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $1,479,838.78.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jo Natauri sold 13,818 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jo Natauri sold 123,843 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 974,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.56. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flywire during the first quarter worth $5,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 25.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the first quarter worth $16,003,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 38.6% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 59,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 564,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

