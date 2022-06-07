Insider Selling: Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) CFO Sells 63,304 Shares of Stock

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. 1,815,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

