Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PODD traded up $7.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.89. 387,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,585. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Insulet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.77.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

