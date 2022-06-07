Insider Selling: InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director Sells 814 Shares of Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) Director Jean F. Rankin sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $54,399.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,712.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

InterDigital stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.84. 116,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,175,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,740,000 after purchasing an additional 411,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $21,410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 172,809 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,451,000 after buying an additional 102,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $5,625,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.