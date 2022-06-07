Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 998 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,427. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

