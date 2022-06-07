Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Director Sells 998 Shares of Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,427. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $272.20 and a one year high of $387.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.71.
Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
